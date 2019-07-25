Mohammed Polo: God has ordained me to be the Black Stars next coach

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo says he has the right credentials and experience to take over from the current Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah.

According to him, even though there has not been a firm decision about the future of the current coach, he still believes if a local coach is given the opportunity he can deliver.

“We have great coaches in the country who can coach the Black Stars team. I am ever ready to coach them if given the opportunity. It is long overdue,” Polo stated on Happy FM.

“It's painful to think about it, the time has been wasted but I guess God’s time is the best.”

The Black Stars crashed out of the competition in the Round of 16 stages.

Appiah is said to have a running contract which expires in December, even though his original 2-year contract ended in April before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations Egypt.

It is currently unknown why and who extended Appiah’ contract by six more months when the standard practice would have been to extend it until immediately after the AFCON and depending on the output of the team, negotiate a longer deal.

Neither the Normalisation Committee nor the Sports Ministry has owned up to the extension but the sector minister, Isaac Asiamah who appeared in Parliament on Wednesday did not shed light coach on contracts.