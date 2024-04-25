Mohammed Polo hails Dreams FC coach Karim Zito for impressive Confederation Cup campaign

Former Ghana international Mohamed Polo has lauded Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito for his exceptional performance, particularly in the ongoing 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams FC is on the brink of making history, standing just three games away from clinching their maiden CAF Confederation Cup title. This comes after securing a goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-finals against Zamalek in Cairo.

Polo commended Zito's efforts, highlighting how they have alleviated some of the pressure on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) amid the challenges faced in the sport.

In his statement, Polo expressed, "I think he has done tremendously well because the expectation brought tension on the FA. I have already mentioned that this GFA is the best FA I have ever seen. I have been in the system and been with the FA. I have seen different GFAs, but this is one of them who has come and impacted our football."

As Dreams FC gears up for a crucial second-leg encounter against Zamalek on Sunday, April 28th, they aim to secure a spot in the final of the competition.

Despite it being their debut season in the competition, Dreams FC have defied all odds and already made history as the first Ghanaian side to get to this stage since 2004 when Hearts of Oak and Kotoko made it to an all-Ghana final.