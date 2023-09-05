Mohammed Polo hails Ghana star Mohammed Kudus' abilities amid West Ham move

Ghana football legend, Mohammed Polo has heaped praise on Ghana star Mohammed Kudus stating that he has what it takes to succeed.

The 23-year-old signed a €44.5 million five-year contract with a sixth-year option to join the Premier League team from Ajax this summer after sparking interest with his remarkable performances with both the Dutch giants and the Black Stars.

Polo who was identified as a prolific dribbler in his playing days shares similarities with Kudus and has expressed his admiration for the talented forward.

The 22-year-old was referred to by Polo as a "strong all-around player and prolific dribbler capable of making and scoring goals" in an interview with Happy FM.

“I’m sure a player like Mohammed Kudus is very assertive. He is quick to adjust and he is ever ready to listen to advice; That is one quality many young players lack in football these days," he added.

Kudus after his move to the Hammers made his debut on Friday after replacing Lucas Paqueta in injury time and is expected to play more under David Moyes after the international break.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player has joined the Black Stars in camp and is expected to help Ghana in their bid to secure qualification for the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast as they come up against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.