Mohammed Polo labels Black Stars coach Otto Addo as a 'latter-day saint'

Mohammed Polo has characterised Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, as a "latter-day saint," expressing his belief that a coach could have been chosen from a retired player list who contributed to Ghana's four Africa Cup of Nations victories.

Otto Addo returned to the coaching role last month, having previously guided Ghana to qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His reappointment signifies a long-term commitment, marked by a 34-month contract with the Ghana Football Association, aimed at revitalising a team that has struggled, notably facing another disappointing AFCON elimination during the group stage in Ivory Coast.

"I think the man himself who has been brought in is a latter-day saint," Polo conveyed to Citi FM. "I feel sad but it’s an opportunity. We saw what Kwesi Appiah did, but for some reason, they had to sideline him."

"I’m saying today that he [Kwesi Appiah] is the best coach that we have had in recent times. He’s still a coach but he’s outside coaching when we need a coach. Now we are going to try somebody. We are giving Otto Addo a trial."

Polo questioned the decision-making process, pondering, "I’m not saying he[Otto Addo] is not good but don’t we have people in the system to give them trials? Certain things are happening in the system that are not helping us."

Polo, a member of the 1978 African Cup of Nations-winning team and a prominent figure in African football history was recognised in the France Football Magazine African Footballer rankings, placing 4th in 1977.