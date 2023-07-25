Mohammed Polo not interested in hearts of oak coaching role, focused on talent development

Former Hearts of Oak star, Mohammed Polo, has ruled himself out of contention for the coaching role at the club, stating that his current focus is on unearthing and developing talents for local clubs.

Polo, who had previously coached Hearts of Oak in two one-year stints, made it clear that he is not interested in taking up the coaching position again.

With Hearts of Oak actively searching for a new coach, Polo's name had surfaced in local media discussions as a potential candidate. However, he has firmly declined any interest in the role, emphasizing his commitment to nurturing and developing young talent for the improvement of Ghanaian football.

"I'm not interested to coach Hearts of Oak. My current concentration is on discovering, nurturing, and developing talent for our clubs. The local league is in disarray, and we require top players," the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner asserted.

Polo expressed his desire to focus on developing quality players who can attract interest from clubs both locally and internationally. His passion lies in contributing to the growth of Ghanaian football by identifying and grooming talented individuals to become future stars.

It has been rumoured that Hearts of Oak may consider appointing Nigerian trainer Paul Aigbogun as their new head coach.