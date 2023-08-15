Mohammed Polo pays tribute to departed Hearts of Oak legend Vincent Louis

In the wake of the passing of former Hearts of Oak great Mr Vincent K. Louis, revered as the 'Cornerkick Specialist', the football community mourns the loss of a remarkable talent. The iconic Phobian departed this world on July 4, in his Nii Boi residence, with his final resting place scheduled for this weekend.

Describing the departed legend, Mohammad Polo, known as the Dribbling 'Magician' and also the Dribbling Professor in football circles, showered praise upon Louis. To Polo, Louis was not only a football luminary but also a paragon of virtue and integrity.

In Polo's words, "Indeed, he was the definition of integrity. He has been consistent at Accra Hearts of Oak Old Players Association (AHOPA) meetings, and he commanded great respect at our gatherings."

Polo went on to underline the bond they shared across generations, saying, "He was the quiet type, but he occasionally offered pieces of advice to some of us. I was with him during Anas’ funeral, and he advised me to speed up with any project I am embarking on. Little did I know that he was the next to leave us."

Highlighting Louis' approachability and genuine nature, Polo remarked, "He was our senior, but he related to us as though we were playing mates; he was indeed a man of integrity. May Allah keep his soul well."

As preparations are underway for Louis' final journey, the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra is set to receive his body on Friday morning. A sombre filing past of the body will follow. Subsequently, a burial Mass and private burial will take place on the same day. A Thanksgiving service is planned for Sunday, paying tribute to the legacy left behind by the 87-year-old building contractor.

In his lifetime, Vincent K. Louis etched his name in the annals of Hearts of Oak history, leaving behind a remarkable impact not only on the pitch but also in the hearts of those who admired and respected him. With six children and 11 grandchildren, his legacy lives on through the generations he touched and the memories he created.