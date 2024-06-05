Mohammed Polo presses Black Stars to secure vital wins for 2026 World Cup berth

Ex-Ghana international Mohammed Polo has issued a strong warning to the Black Stars squad, urging them to do whatever it takes to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite being four-time African champions, the team has had a rocky start to their qualification campaign, currently sitting in fourth place in Group I with only three points.

Their record includes a win against Madagascar and a loss to Comoros.

The upcoming matches against Mali and the Central African Republic provide a chance for the Black Stars to turn their luck around.

They will face Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars, followed by a home game against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Polo stressed the significance of these matches and the need for players to understand the gravity of the situation.

He reminded them that they have been selected to represent the country and that while he supports them, there will be consequences if they fail to live up to expectations.

"These players have been assigned to the Black Stars. Even though I fervently hope they succeed and will fully support them, they will hear from us if they don’t," Polo told Akoma FM.

The team arrived in Bamako on Wednesday evening for their game against Mali and is wrapping up preparations.

With the revised qualification rules now in place, Ghana has a chance to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, if they top their group.

The pressure is on for the Black Stars to deliver results and keep the dream of World Cup participation alive.

Polo emphasized the importance of qualification, especially after the disappointments of missing out on the previous World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

"With five [9] slots available, it’s an opportunity we must seize. Qualification is paramount because Ghanaian fans demand excellence, and this can only be achieved through dedication."