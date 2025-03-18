Mohammed Polo questions inclusion of home-based players in Black Stars squad

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo has downplayed the selection of home-based players in the Black Stars squad, suggesting their inclusion is merely symbolic rather than a genuine opportunity for them to feature in matches.

Speaking on Radio Gold, Polo questioned whether the locally-based players would be given a fair chance under head coach Otto Addo.

“I don’t have anything to say; it’s just a formality. These boys are not going to feature,” he said. “A coach worth his salt will feature them. We have coaches who are Ghanaians and did not even play football, but they crafted the local players and gave them a chance at a point in time to showcase what they have. Because they had that character, they were prepared.”

His comments come as the Black Stars prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The squad includes three players from the Ghana Premier League, but it remains to be seen if they will get minutes in the upcoming matches.