Mohammed Polo slams 'MEDIOCRE' Hearts of Oak over declined performance

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has expressed his disappointment over the club’s recent struggles, describing the current state of the team as "mediocre."

The Phobians, once a dominant force in Ghanaian football, have failed to build on the success they achieved under former coach Samuel Boadu, who led them to a Premier League title and two FA Cup triumphs, their first major silverwares in over a decade.

In the just-ended 2024/25 season, Hearts of Oak finished fourth in the Ghana Premier League with 58 points and were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the FA Cup.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Polo did not hold back in his assessment. He criticised the club's management and questioned the team’s ambition.

"Hearts of Oak is now a mediocre club. They finished fourth, and the management were celebrating, which is unacceptable for the status of Hearts of Oak," he said.

"Hearts of Oak should be playing at the Club World Cup. We beat Esperance to win a cup, but they are today playing at the Club World Cup, and it is because of bad management and that has led to where Hearts of Oak is now," he added.

Meanwhile, the club has announced the appointment of Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as head coach on a two-year contract ahead of the 2025/26 season. Aboubakar Ouattara, who previously held the role, has now been reassigned as Special Advisor to the Board of Directors.