Mohammed Polo urges GFA to consider local coaches to lead Black Stars

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider hiring the services of local coaches for the Black Stars.

Polo was reacting to Ghana's performance under Chris Hughton in his first three games including their recent poor showing against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers where they played to a goalless draw on Sunday.

According to him, there are excellent local coaches in Ghana who are fit to lead the team but have unfortunately been neglected by the GFA.

"I want to emphasize that these coaches have played quality football and should be selected or appointed as the head coach of the national team,” Polo told Accra-based Rainbow Radio.

“The quality players we see in the local league are trained and nurtured by our local coaches.

"So, if these coaches are developing fantastic players and playing quality football, we should give them the job because they deserve it," he added.

Chris Hughton who took over from Otto Addo has now recorded a win and two draws in three matches and will be hoping to seal qualification to the next AFCON tournament when Ghana welcome Central African Republic in the last round of qualifiers.