Mohammed Polo urges Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman to address goal scoring woes

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has called on coach Martin Koopman to address the club's goal-scoring issues, following the coach's recent criticism of his own players.

The Dutch trainer made a surprising statement, claiming that the Ghanaian giants have 'no striker' after their goalless draw against Dreams FC.

"The coach wants to apportion blame to the players. In football, it is not only strikers that score goals; strikers are finishers, but it depends on how they are fed during the game," Polo said on Happy FM.

He further pointed out that the responsibility for goal-scoring should not solely rest on the shoulders of the strikers, as the entire team plays a role in creating scoring opportunities. Polo highlighted issues with positioning and passing, which are factors that the coach should address to improve the team's goal-scoring abilities.

Hearts of Oak currently find themselves just above the relegation zone, having accumulated four points from four games. Their season has seen one win, one draw, and two losses, marking a challenging start to the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League campaign. The team will aim for a turnaround when they face newly promoted Heart of Lions on Sunday.