Mohammed Polo urges Hearts to maintain form in Special Competition

Legendary Ghanaian footballer and coach Mohammed Polo has urged Hearts of Oak to maintain their form in the GFA Special Competition.

The ex-Hearts of Oak coach also tasked the team to remain consistent after their delightful display against WAFA on Sunday. A game they won 4-0.

Hearts lead Zone A of the competition and will host Liberty Professionals on Match Day 10 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"The performance against WAFA is surprising but maintaining it is the problem. If you perform good today and decline tomorrow then it’s by chance. It will be best if they maintain that form," Polo told Kumasi FM.

‘’The supporters must cease the praises because there’s a lot to do in keeping this current form," he added.

The 62-year old went ahead to praise manager Kim Grant, claiming with such performances the future if bright for the former Ghana striker.

"Kim Grant must concentrate on what he’s doing once the management are satisfied with it," he said

‘’With the performance of the team, the future is bright for Kim Grant."