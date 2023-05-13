GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana's Southampton suffer EPL relegation

Published on: 13 May 2023
Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana's Southampton suffer EPL relegation

Ghana duo Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana will be playing in the English Championship next season after Southampton suffered relegation from the Premier League. 

The Saints dropped to the second tier of English football after  a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Second half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandr Motrovic was enough for Fulham to sink the Saints at the Saint Mary's.

Sulemana, who featured in the defeat to Fulham, joined the Saints in the winter transfer window, hoping to help them survive the drop.

However, after 16 Premier League appearances, the 20-year-old forward only provided an assist.

Meanwhile, compatriot Salisu has been out with an injury since March, missing most of the games after the international break.

He has been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid in Spain and Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more