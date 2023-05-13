Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana's Southampton suffer EPL relegation

Ghana duo Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana will be playing in the English Championship next season after Southampton suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The Saints dropped to the second tier of English football after a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Second half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandr Motrovic was enough for Fulham to sink the Saints at the Saint Mary's.

Sulemana, who featured in the defeat to Fulham, joined the Saints in the winter transfer window, hoping to help them survive the drop.

However, after 16 Premier League appearances, the 20-year-old forward only provided an assist.

Meanwhile, compatriot Salisu has been out with an injury since March, missing most of the games after the international break.

He has been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid in Spain and Newcastle United in the English Premier League.