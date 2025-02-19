Mohammed Salisu and Monaco bows out of Champions League after Benfica defeat

Ghana international Mohammed and his outfit AS Monaco have bowed out of the UEFA Champions League competition after falling short to Benfica in the playoffs.

The Black Stars defender watched from the bench as the Frecnh Ligue 1 giants held Benfica to a 3-3 draw at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday night.

Salisu featured in the first leg of the playoffs when his side succumbed to a 1-0 defeat on home turf last week. This time, the Ghanaian centre-back was relegated to the bench for the return fixture in Portugal.

Monaco lost 4-3 on aggregate after both legs, confirming their elimination from the Champions League this season.

The former Southampton star and Monaco will now have to turn their attention to the French Ligue 1 campaign, having missed out on knockout stage spot.

Salisu made six appearances in the Champions League, scoring one goal across the period for the French Ligue 1 giants.

In all competitions, the Ghanaian defender has made 22 appearances, scoring three goals across the period.