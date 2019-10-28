Mohammed Salisu credits debut league goal to Real Valladolid coach Sergio González

Budding Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has credited his first goal for the club to coach Sergio González Soriano.

The 20-year-old netted his maiden goal for Real Valladolid during their 2-0 win against Eibar on Saturday.

According to Salisu, coach Sergio González adjustment to how they line up during corner kicks helped him score his debut goal.

"The coach told us what to do on this play. The first time it did not work, but we changed to another and at the exit of the corner I saw that the ball could come to my area, I took a step back, it reached me and I finished off,” Salisu explained in English.

Salisu’s header had to be reviewed by the Video Assistant Review (VAR) for few minutes before referee xx allowed the goal to stand.

"I was calm because I knew it was not out of play," said the footballer, who always creates danger in corner kicks in the opposite area because of his physical dominance. "When the ball comes towards me I see myself with the ability to score, I think I have a good header," he admitted.

He — who has made 10 appearances for the club in the Laliga — has a contract with the club until 2022.