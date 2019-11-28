Mohammed Salisu dragging feet over new Real Valladolid contract

Real Valladolid sports chief Miguel Angel Gomez has confirmed contract talks with in-demand Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Salisu have stalled.

The Spanish La Liga outfit want to revise the current deal for the 20-year-old which expires in 2020.

Salisu’s contract has a €12m buyout clause.

Gomez revealed Valladolid are making little headway

“Salisu perceives the love of the club because we have made three contracts in 13 months.

"He knows that he is an important player and that we would like to proceed with that renewal, but today there is a standstill."

Manchester United are said to be interested in signing the centre back.