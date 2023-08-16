Mohammed Salisu explains delayed AS Monaco debut after signing five-year contract

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has shed light on his delayed debut for AS Monaco following his recent 15 million euro move to the French club.

Despite signing a five-year contract with Monaco after leaving Southampton, Salisu has yet to grace the field in their colours, notably missing from the squad for their victorious Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot, which ended 4-2.

Responding to inquiries surrounding his absence, Salisu clarified that his current condition is the reason behind his non-appearance. He revealed, "Last season was difficult for me, I had some physical issues. Currently, I am working hard on a daily basis to be ready as soon as possible and to be available to the coach and the squad. My goal is to get back in shape fairly quickly, but above all to stay in shape for the long term."

Having established himself as a standout performer during his time with Southampton since joining from Real Valladolid in 2020, Salisu's progression has faced setbacks due to injuries. He remains resolute in his commitment to regaining his fitness in preparation for his Ligue 1 debut with Monaco.

Salisu's readiness for international duty also remains a topic of concern. The defender has so far missed all of Ghana's matches in 2023 due to injuries and could be absent for the match against Central African Republic in the last match of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.