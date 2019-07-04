Mohammed Salisu joins Rayo Vallecano first team for preseason

Rayo Vallecano coach Sergio Gonzalez has called up Mohammed Salish Abdul Karim from the Team B to the first team ahead of the team’s pre-season.

Abdul Karim popularly known as Salisu, played four games for the senior side in the 2018-19 season where he impressed the coach Sergio Gonzalez.

He made his full debut for the first team against Girona in the Copa del Rey.

He has been called up together with Mauritianian El Hacen.

Salisu is hoping to impress the coach in preseason to be consider for more play time as the new season approaches.