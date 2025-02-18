Mohammed Salisu named in AS Monaco squad for Benfica clash after missing Nantes game

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has been named in the AS Monaco squad for the UEFA Champions League playoff second leg game against Benfica in Portugal.

Salisu missed AS Monaco's 7-1 thrashing of FC Nantes over the weekend but he is expected to start against the Portuguese giants in Lisbon.

The former Southampton player travelled with the team on Monday for the crucial encounter.

Monaco travel to the Portuguese capital a goal down after losing 1-0 in the first leg at the Stade Luis II.

Salisu, an experience figure in the team, will be hoping for a better game in the second leg after he was outmuscled by striker Vangelis Palvidis for the winner.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian has made six appearances in the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring a goal for the French giants.

Meanwhile, he has made 13 appearances in the Ligue 1, scoring a goal as Monaco sit fourth on the table.

Below is the travelling squad: