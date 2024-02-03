Mohammed Salisu opens up on AFCON disappointment after Monaco return

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has expressed disappointment after the Black Stars suffered an early Africa Cup of Nations elimination.

Salisu returned to France to rejoin his AS Monaco teammates last week, making a crucial clearance in the game against Marseille as the Ligue 1 giants shared the spoils with their rivals.

Despite switching his attention to club football after a tough AFCON debut, Salisu admits he was left disappointed by Ghana's AFCON display.

"I was obviously disappointed by the premature elimination in the Africa Cup of Nations," he said as Monaco prepares to face Andre Ayew's Le Havre in Ligue 1.

"But now I am focused on AS Monaco because we have objectives and we want to achieve them. When I returned, the coach asked me if I was fit to play, I said yes and that I was very motivated. I was determined to come back and play quickly," he added.

Salisu featured in all three games for Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.