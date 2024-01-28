Mohammed Salisu pens heartfelt apology to Ghanaian after early AFCON exit

Black Stars centre-back, Mohammed Salisu has apologised to Ghanaians after clashing with the media following the team's early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Salisu also expressed disappointment after the Black Stars' poor showing at the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

The four-time African champions shockingly collapsed in the final minutes of the game against Mozambique, throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2. The draw was not enough as Ghana crashed out of the competition.

"It with the deepest regret that I am writing to you about our disappointing campaign in the 2023 AFCON," he wrote on Instagram.

"As you all know we went with the intention of bringing the Trophy home but it was rather unfortunate that we were eliminated from the tournament in the group stage. We gave absolutely everything but we were unable to secure the necessary wins to keep us in the tournament.

"Aside from all, I feel so disappointed that I couldn’t help my country to regain its past glory. With full assurance we promise to come back stronger in our next game for our beloved country," he added.

Salisu clashed with the Ghanaian media during the mixed zone of the match against Mozambique.

"My actions to the media was out of frustration," stated Salisu. "We went to the 2023 AFCON to win the trophy but things didn’t go as planned. Everyone will bear me witness the last game was unacceptable so the fans have every right to criticize us but not to the extent of insult and threats.

"Nevertheless I want to render an unqualified apology to whoever I offend. We never wanted this result. We will come stronger. Thank you for your tremendous support."