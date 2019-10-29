Mohammed Salisu poised for Valladolid's clash against Barcelona tonight

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu says Real Valladolid's clash against Barcelona in La Liga on Tuesday night will be a 'very complicated' game.

However, the White and Violets are ready for the sharp attack of Barcelona, which has Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezman.

Fresh from scoring his debut goal in Spanish football, the 20-year old will be faced with one of the best attacking trio in football.

"It will be very complicated", Salisu said ahead of the game. "With concentration and a good mentality you can get a good result," he added.

“They have very good strikers. We have to be focused and be aggressive as we were against Atlético de Madrid.”

Mohammed Saalisu has been a revelation in this season's La Liga, producing outstanding performances week in week out for the club owned by former Brazilian forward Ronaldo.

Salisu has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Albivioletas as they sit comfortably in 9th position on the La Liga table.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin