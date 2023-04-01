Mohammed Salisu set for late fitness test ahead of Southampton's trip to West Ham

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu remains a doubt for Southampton ahead of their trip to London to face West Ham United.

The 23-year-old missed Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Angola during the international break due to injury.

And according to Southampton manager Ruben Selles, the centre-back will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

“With Sali (Mohammed Salisu) and Ché [Adams], they came back from the national team with some issues and we have one more training [session] tomorrow (Saturday), so we will see how they are and if they can join the team," he said in the pre-match presser.

Selles also gave fitness updates on other members of the squad who could miss the West Ham game.

“We will start with Juan Larios, who is a long-term injury. He will not be available for the rest of the season,” he said.

“Tino [Livramento] has been working with the team partially, making great progress from his injury, and we expect him to join the team soon.

“Armel [Bella-Kotchap] has a similar problem that he had in the past. I remember it was in October, curiously against West Ham, so he is out of the game but not out of the season, so we are working on him. We can expect him to be back soon, but not for this game."

Salisu's compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana is expected to play a key role in the match on Sunday, having featured in the games against Angola.