Mohammed Salisu set to return to Spain as Atletico Madrid eye Ghana defender

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu could return to the La Liga in the summer transfer window as Atletico Madrid make a move for the Ghana international.

The player, who turned 24 on Monday, is eager to leave Southampton at the end of the season with the Saints in danger of getting relegated.

GHANASoccernet has gathered that Salisu is interested in playing Champions League football and Atletico Madrid will be the right destination for the defender.

The player's agent is believed to be in talks with the Rojiblancos despite having a little over a year on his Southampton contract.

Salisu started the season brightly but injuries have blighted his campaign, having featured only once in the last seven games for the Saint Mary's outfit.

He joined the English Premier League side in 2020 from Spanish outfit Real Valladolid and has since been an integral part of Southampton. Salisu is considered one of the best defenders in the English league.