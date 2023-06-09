Mohammed Salisu spotted with stunning lady on holidays in Greece

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu has been spotted with a beautiful lady while on holidays in Mykonos, Greece.

The Southampton centre-back shared the photo of the lady on his Instagram page, but did not reveal whether she is his girlfriend or not.

However, it looks like the two have known each other for a while and could be a couple.

Meanwhile, Salisu is hoping to put behind him a difficult campaign as he enjoys his rest before returning to England for pre-season.

The 23-year-old missed most of last season after picking an injury which kept him out since March this year as Southampton suffered Premier League demotion.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I am writing to you today to inform you about our team recent relegation from the league, As you know, we had high hopes and great aspirations at the beginning of the season, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned," wrote Salisu following the Saints relegation.

"We fought hard and gave our all on the field, but we were unable to secure the necessary wins and points to keep us in the league. The disappointment and sadness that we all feel right now are immeasurable."

The World Cup star will miss Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on June 18 due to injury.