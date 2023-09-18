Mohammed Salisu undergoes surgery, further delaying Monaco debut

AS Monaco fans will have to wait longer to see their new signing, Mohammed Salisu, in action as the 24-year-old Ghanaian international has undergone surgery for pubalgia, a groin condition.

This procedure is expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, adding to the delay in his debut for the French club.

Salisu's transfer to Monaco from Southampton earlier this summer faced a setback due to his physical condition upon arrival.

Although he didn't immediately join the first-team squad, recent training sessions with his new teammates hinted at a potential return. Monaco's coach, Adi Hütter, even suggested the possibility of Salisu's debut after the international break.

However, it has now been confirmed that Salisu needed surgery to address his pubalgia, a lingering groin issue that has persisted since his arrival in Monaco.

AS Monaco's official statement stated, "Following persistent pain during the international break, Mohamed Salisu (pubalgia) will undergo a surgical intervention in the coming days." The statement did not specify the exact duration of Salisu's absence from play.

Salisu, who was signed for €15 million, has yet to make his debut for Monaco, and this surgery will further delay his anticipated first appearance on the field.