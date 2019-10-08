Mohammed Salisu voted Real Valladolid Man of the Match against Atletico Madrid

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu was voted man of the match by fans of Real Valladolid in his side's goalless draw against Atletico Madrid last Sunday.

The 20-year old was a rock in the heart of defence stopping the attack of the Rojiblancos which had former Chelsea forwards Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata.

The Ghanaian youngster won the award ahead of teammates Joaquín Fernández and Nacho Martínez.

Mohammed had 48% of the votes with Joaquín Fernández getting 44% and Nacho Martínez receiving only 8% of the votes.

Salisu has been a revelation in the La Liga this season and chalked some incredible statistics over the weekend.

He made 40 touches, 30 correct passes, won six duels, making three important tackles and helping his side keep a clean sheet.

The towering defender has featured in all 8 La Liga games for Valladolid this season.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin