Mohammed Salisu's Monaco secure UEFA Champions League qualification

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu is set to grace Europe's elite stage next season after aiding Monaco in securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

In Sunday's crucial Ligue 1 fixture against Montpellier, Salisu showcased his defensive prowess, playing the full 90 minutes and contributing significantly to Monaco's 2-0 victory.

Deployed on the left side of a back three, Salisu's commanding presence helped Monaco maintain a clean sheet, crucially contributing to their win.

The match remained evenly poised in the first half, but Monaco seized control after the break, with Kassoum Outtarra breaking the deadlock with a well-taken goal seven minutes into the second half.

Despite Montpellier's efforts to claw back into the game, Monaco's solid defensive line, marshaled by Salisu, thwarted their attempts. Monaco further solidified their lead when Youssouf Fofana found the back of the net in the 65th minute, securing victory for the Principality club.

With this result, Monaco clinched second place in the Ligue 1 standings, trailing only behind champions Paris Saint-Germain, thereby guaranteeing their berth in the upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Salisu, who joined Monaco from Southampton last year. Despite facing initial setbacks due to injuries, Salisu made a triumphant return to action in December and has since become an integral part of Monaco's defensive setup.

Despite his injury troubles, Salisu's resilience and talent have shone through, earning him 12 appearances across all competitions this season, along with one assist.