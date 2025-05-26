Mohammed Sofo 'hungry for more' goals after scoring in NY Red Bulls win over DC United

Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Sofo has expressed the desire to score more goals for New York Red Bulls after starring in the 2-0 away victory over DC United in the Major League Soccer.

The 20-year-old forward scored his fifth goal of the season as New York Red Bulls secured a 2-0 victory over DC United at the Audi Field on Saturday.

The 95th minute strike was Sofo's second in the Major League Soccer, having climbed off the bench with ten minutes remaining.

Celebrating his latest goal, Sofo posted: "Hungry for More! +3 Away from Home Feels Good."

Sofo had scored for New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup game against FC Dallas in midweek before adding another strike in the MLS.

In a cagey encounter at the Audi Field, Cameron Harper opened the scoring for the visitors three minutes to half time before Sofo sealed the win.

The former Guidars FC player has now scored five goals in 11 games across all competitions for last season's MLS Championship finalist.

The Ghana-born forward arrived in the United States in 2023 but spent time with the New York Red Bulls II team.

His outstanding performances with the B side earned him promotion to the first team, where he is enjoying a breakthrough campaign.