Mohammed Sofo scores again as New York Red Bulls stretch winning run with victory over Charlotte FC

In-form Ghanaian forward, Mohammed Sofo continued his rich goal-scoring run after netting his fourth Major League Soccer goal of the campaign as New York Red Bulls secured their third win in a row with victory over Charlotte FC.

The former Guidars FC forward gave the New Yorkers the lead just three minutes after Charlotte had cancelled an early strike from Wiktor Bogacz. Kerwin Vargas scored in the 26th minute but the leveller last only three minutes following Sofo's sensational strike.

The 20-year-old, who was also on target in the game against DC United, started and lasted 87 minutes before he was replaced by Omar Valencia.

Second half substitute and Cameroon legend Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting scored a brace of penalties to extend New York Red Bulls' lead. Liel Abada netted to halve the deficit but it was not enough for a fightback.

Meanwhile, American forward of Ghanaian descent Patrick Agyemang provided the assist for Vargas' goal in the first half for Charlotte FC.

Later in the game, Sofo's compatriot Ronald Donkor replaced Peter Stroud as Red Bulls collected all three points.

Sofo has netted seven goals across all competitions this season for the MLS giants.