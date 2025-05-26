Mohammed Sofo scores again to inspire New York Red Bulls to victory at DC United

Red-hot Ghanaian winger Mohammed Sofo continued his rich run of goal-scoring form in the United States after netting his second Major League Soccer goal as New York Red Bulls defeated DC United.

The 20-year-old climbed off the bench with ten minutes remaining to score in injury time as the New Yorkers left Washington with a 2-0 victory.

Sofo had scored for New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup game against FC Dallas in midweek before adding another strike in the MLS last Saturday.

In a cagey encounter at the Audi Field, Cameron Harper opened the scoring for the visitors three minutes to half time before Sofo sealed the win.

The former Guidars FC player has now scored five goals in 11 games across all competitions for last season's MLS Championship finalist.

The Ghana-born forward arrived in the United States in 2023 but spent time with the New York Red Bulls II team.

His outstanding performances with the B side earned him promotion to the first team, where he is enjoying a breakthrough campaign.