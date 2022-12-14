Following their absence and failure to qualify for the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and losing the 2004 African Cup of Nations final to Tunisia, Morocco resorted to launching the "Mohamed VI Academy" to search for football talents in the country.

أسود الأطلس بمونديال 2018 في روسيا، قبل تحقيق إنجاز تاريخي والوصول للمباراة قبل النهائية بمونديال قطر 2022.

أكاديمية محمد السادس أنشئت عام 2007، لتستوعب 60 طالبا تتراوح أعمارهم بين 12 إلى 18 عاما، بتكلفة وصلت لـ16.8 مليون دولار، حيث احتوت على 3 مستويات تعليمية، ومجمع سكني للطلاب، ومطاعم وأماكن ترفيهية.

وأشاد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا" بالأكاديمية واصفا إياها بـ"جوهرة كرة القدم المغربية ومن أكبر وأنجح المراكز الرياضية في العالم"، والتي تمتد على مساحة 30 هكتارا.

ونشر الفيفا تقريرا قبل أشهر من انطلاق المونديال، مشيدا فيه بخطوات المغرب لاكتشاف المواهب وتطويرها.

نجوم الأكاديمية

ومن بين نجوم الأكاديمية المهاجم يوسف النصيري، ومتوسط الميدان عز الدين أوناحي، والمدافع نايف أكرد.

ونجح النصيري الذي التحق بالأكاديمية عام 2011، في تسجيل هدف المغرب في شباك البرتغال، الذي منح منتخب بلاده بطاقة العبور إلى نصف نهائي كأس العالم للمرة الأولى في تاريخ المنتخبات العربية والإفريقية.

وسجل النصيري هدفين في مونديال قطر، بالإضافة لهدف في شباك إسبانيا بمونديال 2018، جعلوه في صدارة هدافي العرب بالمونديال بجانب سالم الدوسري، وسامي الجابر، ووهبي الخزري.

كما برز من خريجي الأكاديمية اللاعب عز الدين أوناحي لاعب أنجيه الفرنسي، والذي انضم للأكاديمية عام 2015، والذي نجح في خطف أنظار لويس إنريكي المدير الفني للمنتخب الإسباني، والذي أثنى على أدائه بعد مواجهة إسبانيا والمغرب، التي نجح خلالها المنتخب العربي من العبور بفضل ركلات الترجيح.

نايف أكرد مدافع ويستهام الإنجليزي أيضا أحد خريجي أكاديمية محمد السادس والذي التحق بها عام 2011، والذي لعب خلال مسيرته بأندية الفتح الرباطي المغربي ثم رين الفرنسي، ومنه إلى الدوري الإنجليزي.

ونجح المنتخب المغربي في التأهل لنصف نهائي كأس العالم المقام في قطر، حيث تنتظره مواجهة أمام الفائز من إنجلترا وفرنسا.

المنتخب المغربي تصدر مجموعته التي ضمت إلى جانبه كرواتيا، التي تواجه الأرجنتين في نصف النهائي، وبلجيكا المصنف الثاني عالميا قبل المونديال، إضافة إلى كندا، قبل تخطي إسبانيا بركلات الترجيح في دور الـ16، وإقصاء البرتغال بهدف نظيف في ربع النهائي.

Morocco succeeded in graduating a new generation that was the core of the Atlas Lions team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, before achieving a historic achievement of reaching the semi-final match in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Mohammed VI Academy was established in 2007 to accommodate 60 students between the ages of 12 to 18 years, at a cost of $16.8 million, as it contained 3 educational levels, a residential complex for students, restaurants and entertainment venue.

FIFA praised the academy, describing it as "the jewel of Moroccan football and one of the largest and most successful sports centers in the world", which extends over an area of ​​30 hectares.

FIFA published a report months before the start of the World Cup, praising Morocco's steps to discover and develop talent.

Academy Stars

Among the stars of the academy are striker Youssef Al-Nusairi, midfielder Ezzedine Ounahi, and defender Nayef Akrad.

Al-Nusairi, who joined the academy in 2011, succeeded in scoring Morocco's goal against Portugal, which gave his country the pass to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in the history of African and Arab teams.

Al-Nusairi scored two goals in the Qatar World Cup, in addition to a goal against Spain in the 2018 World Cup, which made him the top Arab scorer in the World Cup alongside Salem Al-Dosari, Sami Al-Jaber and Wahbi Al-Khazri.

Among the graduates of the academy was the player Ezzedine Ounahi, the France-based player of Angers, who joined the academy in 2015, and who succeeded in catching the attention of Luis Enrique, the coach of the Spanish national team, who praised his performance after the match between Spain and Morocco, during which the African team succeeded in crossing thanks to a penalty shootout.

Nayef Aguerd, the England-based defender of West Ham, is also a graduate of the Mohammed VI Academy, who joined in 2011, and who played during his career in the Moroccan FUS Rabat, then the French side Rennes, and from there to English Premier League.

The Moroccan national team succeeded in qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, where a clash against France awaits.

The Moroccan national team topped its group, which included Croatia, which lost to Argentina in the semi-finals, and Belgium, ranked second in the world before the World Cup, in addition to Canada, before overcoming Spain on penalties in the round of 16, and eliminating Portugal with a clean goal in the quarter-finals.