Molde FK keen to secure permanent deal for Ghanaian youngster Jalal Abdullai

Norwegian Eliteserien giants Molde FK are reportedly preparing to trigger the purchase option for Ghanaian striker Jalal Abdullai, according to a report by Expressen.

The 20-year-old forward is currently on loan from Swedish outfit IF Elfsborg, and Molde are said to be willing to pay the 2.7 million Euros release clause to make the move permanent.

Abdullai joined Molde during the winter transfer window and has quickly established himself as a key figure in their attacking lineup.

The highly-rated attacker has netted five goals in nine appearances for Molde across all competitions since he joined from Sweden.

Originally signed by Elfsborg in 2023 from the Ghanaian side Inter Allies FC, Jalal made a name for himself in the Swedish Allsvenskan with 12 goals in 52 appearances.

His raw strength, pace, and aggressive playing style have made him a difficult opponent for defenders, and his adaptation to the Norwegian league has been seamless.

Molde’s growing interest in securing his long-term services is a testament to his performances and potential.

If a deal is finalised, Abdullai could become a cornerstone of Molde’s attack for years to come - solidifying their ambitions both domestically and in European competitions.

As the summer window progresses, all eyes will now be on the Norwegian club to see if they can finalise terms and bring the promising Ghanaian striker to Aker Stadion permanently.