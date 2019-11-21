Molde FK latest to join the queue of European clubs interested in CSKA Sofia winger Edwin Gyasi

Molde FK have become the latest club to show an interest in Edwin Gyasi as CSKA Sofia brace themselves for a series of bids for their coveted Ghana winger.

The Norwegian champions have been tabs on the player's situation after returning to Bulgaria following his loan spell at Major Soccer League side Dallas FC.

Reports in Norway claim Molde FK have already made their move for the 28-year-old while Turkish media have added Trabzonspor and Besiktas to the list of potential suitors that also includes Norwich and Wolves.

A bidding war could push Gyasi's market value beyond the £2 million mark.

The Ghana international joined the Major League Soccer side on a season long loan from the Bulgarian side in July this year with an option to make it permanent.

But the Ghanaian has been restricted by lack of playing opportunities, forcing him to cut short his loan contract, GHANAsoccernet.com reports.

The wideman is growing frustrated and has voiced his concerns over lack of playing time.

The Netherlands-born winger has returned to the Bulgarian first-division team CSKA Sofia to sort out his long-term future.

Gyasi will be keen to get back on the pitch to aid his return to the Black Stars.

He has been capped fives time by the four-time African champions.