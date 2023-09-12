Moldovan club FC Balti announce signing of Ghanaian defender Abbey Agbodzie

Ghanaian defender Abbey Agbodzie has completed his move to Moldovan outfit FC Balti.

The 23-year-old joins FC Balti for the 2023/24 season after ending his stay with Albania giants KF Skenderbeu.

"FC Balti signed a central defender from Ghana. 23-year-old Abbi Agbodzi, who previously played for the Albanian club Skenderbeu, has joined our club. We welcome the newcomer and wish him bright games in the Balti team," wrote the club on social media.

Agbodzie, who also played for KF Maliqi in Albania, shared his excitement after completing the move.

"Thank you Jesus. Gratitude to WMF Agency for making this happen. I will work my hardest to ear your trust FC Balti. Warm hugs to my family, friends and fans for the fervent prayers and support and well wishes," he wrote on X.

The Ghanaian defender could make his debut for FC Balti in the game against Spartanii on Sunday.