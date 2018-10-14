Monaco interested in Chelsea youngster Calum Hudson-Odoi

New Monaco boss Thierry Henry is set to make a January transfer move for English born Ghanaian youngster Calum Hudson-Odoi.

AS Monaco Technical Director Michael Emenalo, who worked with Chelsea Football club in the past could persuade the starlet to France in January.

According reports in the UK, Monaco could be a tempting move for Hudson-Odoi, who has not featured for Chelsea this season despite impressing hugely in preseason.

Henry was named manager of the French side on a three year deal on Friday.

Hudson-Odoi could look at the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson for inspiration with a move abroad, perhaps even just on loan.