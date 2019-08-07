Money bag: Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessings grabs multi-million year contract after Los Angeles FC extension

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing has signed a multi-million year contract after a breakout performance in 2019.

The club reached an agreement with the 22-year-old to tie him down until 2022.

Blessing, who joined the Major Soccer League side from Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals, has been a key cog of the side.

The Ghanaian enjoyed a fabolous run after he was moved from a wing role to central midfield.

“I know I speak for fans and staff alike that Latif has won everyone over with his infectious energy and play, and he is well-deserving of his new contract,” said LAFC EVP & GM John Thorringto in a release

“His game continues to grow, and we know he will play an integral part in the club’s success on and off the field moving forward.”

The exciting midfielder has scored three goals and provided five assists in the MLS this season so far.

By Patrick Akoto