Money not the reason for Maxwell Konadu's move to Nsoatreman - Bankroller

Owner and bankroller of Nsoatreman FC Ignatius Baffour Awuah has stated that Maxwell Konadu didn't join his outfit because of money as speculated by many.

The experienced gaffer left Legon Cities and joined Nsoatreman on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

However, according to Baffour Awuah, the former Asante Kotoko coach received bigger offers from Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak as well as other giants from South Africa and Uganda compared to theirs.

“Had it been money, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko could have snapped him up. Hearts of Oak made contact but he decided to join us”

“Interestingly, it wasn’t only the two glamorous clubs that were yearning for his signature, there were clubs also from South Africa and Uganda who wanted him but we beat off competition to secure his services. We want to tell Ghanaians we have come to stay and that, we are not minnows in Ghana football, we are here to compete and leave a mark” he said.

Konadu has extensive coaching experience, having worked as an assistant coach for Ghana's senior national team from May 2012 to March 2019, as well as from September 2021 to February 2022.

When the Black Meteors won the All African Games in 2011, he was the assistant coach.

He has also managed Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko, and Legon Cities among others.