"Moneycracy" takes centre stage as Ghana FA elects vice-president today

"Moneycracy" will take centre stage as the Ghana Football Association elects a new vice-president on Tuesday, GHANAsoccernet.com headquarters understands.

Candidates seeking to be elected must have deep pockets to scale the hurdle, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands 'vulnerable' members of the Executive Council are being targeted with mouthwatering cash incentives to vote in a certain direction.

One of the leading candidates Mark Addo, who is reported to be receiving backing from the ruling New Patriotic Party, is believed to be favourite to land the role.

However, the glaring influence of government may hit a brick wall as the Executive Council votes to elect the second-in command.

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku insists he's 'neutral' and has no favourites amid reports he's under-pressure from government to lobby to get the businessman elected.

The race appears quite widened with three front-runner Toni Aubynn, Ransford Abbey and Mark Addo in the battle to deputize Kurt Okraku.

The race for the second man in Ghanaian football is tricky as the 11 voters have closely guarded the candidates they would vote for despite heavy predictions by the media.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday but an Exco member's important engagement abroad has forced the body to change the date.

This is Executive Council (ExCo)'s first major task since they took charge last week after the Presidential election.

Unlike in the previous administration where the president had the powers to appoint a vice, the new GFA statutes make it the responsibility of the ExCo to elect one of its members to that position.

Among the front-runners are corporate executive, Dr. Toni Aubynn, experienced Exco member Randy Abbey with the dark horse being businessman Mark Addo who has surprised pundits in the recent Division One Election.

Manager of Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo and Kotoko CEO George Amoako have also come up as one of the dark horses but talented AshantiGold CEO, Frederick Acheampong, has declined to contest for the position.