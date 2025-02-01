Moritz-Broni Kwarteng shines with assists as Fortuna Düsseldorf edge Ulm

German-Ghanaian winger Moritz-Broni Kwarteng delivered another standout performance, registering an assist in Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf’s 3-2 victory over Ulm in a gripping Bundesliga 2 clash at Merkur Spiel-Arena.

The hosts struck first in the 9th minute when Ãsak Bergmann JÃ³hannesson fired home from outside the box after a clever layoff from Kwarteng. However, Ulm responded swiftly through Aaron Keller’s composed finish just four minutes later.

DÃ¼sseldorf regained control in the 15th minute, with Kwarteng once again at the heart of the action. The winger teed up Dawid Kownacki, who rifled in a low shot to restore the lead. Ulm refused to back down and found an equalizer in the 52nd minute through Oliver Batista Meier’s towering header.

The decisive moment arrived in the 60th minute when Kownacki completed his brace from the penalty spot, sealing all three points for DÃ¼sseldorf. Kwarteng, who played 64 minutes, now boasts three assists in as many games this season, solidifying his influence in Fortuna’s attacking setup.