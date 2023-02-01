Moroccan club OC Khourigba secure the acquisition of Ghanaian forward Richmond Antwi

Ghanaian attacker Richmond Antwi has completed a transfer to Moroccan Botola Pro side Olympique Club Khourigba, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 23-year-old has signed a two and half years contract with Khourigba after he joined on a free transfer on Tuesday after he passed his medical examination.

The talented footballer terminated his contract with American club Phoenix Rising FC in December after just one season.

He joined Phoenix in January 2022 and went ahead to make 22 appearances in USL Championship and the US Open Cup, finding the net four times in the process.

Antwi had a breakout season as an 18-year-old while playing with Al Khartoum FC in the Sudanese First Division in the 2018-19 campaign.

He scored 18 goals and four assists in 17 matches before transferring to Sudanese heavyweights Al Merreikh SC for the 2019-20 season.

In 11 matches with Al Merreikh, Antwi recorded seven goals and five assists.

He returned to his home country of Ghana in February 2021, after a failed move to South Africa.

The young forward scored another four goals and three assists for Legion Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League.

He becomes the second Ghanaian to join Khourigba in this transfer window after former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku.