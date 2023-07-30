Moroccan defender Nouhaila Benzina makes history at Women’s World Cup with Hijab

Moroccan defender Nouhaila Benzina created history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior international tournament. In a landmark moment at the Women's World Cup, she proudly donned the headscarf during Morocco's match against South Korea.

Previously, FIFA had banned the wearing of religious head coverings for "health and safety reasons." However, that ruling was overturned in 2014 after persistent advocacy from activists, athletes, and soccer officials.

Although Nouhaila Benzina did not feature in Morocco's opening 6-0 loss to Germany, she made her mark in the team's second match. Playing a crucial role in the defensive line, she also received a yellow card during the intense encounter. Her contributions were instrumental as Morocco secured a historic 1-0 victory against South Korea.

Notably, Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women's World Cup, adding another layer of significance to Benzina's historic moment.

Her trailblazing act is a milestone for inclusivity and representation in women's football, and it has garnered praise and support from fans and fellow athletes worldwide.