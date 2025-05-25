Moroccan side RS Berkane overcome Simba SC to lift third CAF Confederation Cup title

Moroccan giants RS Berkane have been crowned champions of the 2025 CAF Confederation Cup after overcoming Simba SC in a tough final.

This is the third time the Moroccan outfit has won the CAF Confederation Cup, maintaining their status as one of the top clubs on the continent.

The decisive second-leg encounter between the finalists, held on Sunday, May 25, at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, saw Berkane hold off a spirited fight from the home side to seal the continental trophy.

With a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, RS Berkane arrived in Zanzibar with confidence, but Simba SC were determined to make a comeback and started the second leg on the front foot.

Their early intensity paid off in the 17th minute when Joshua Mutale found the back of the net after an assist from Elie Mpanzu.

Energised by the goal, Simba SC pushed relentlessly for a second, hoping to level the tie on aggregate.

They went into the break with their slim lead intact, but their momentum was hampered early in the second half when midfielder Yusuph Kagoma received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Despite the setback, Simba thought they had their equaliser when Stephen Mukwala struck what seemed to be a vital second goal.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as the goal was ruled out for offside.

With numerical advantage, RS Berkane sealed their triumph late in the match when Soumaila Sidibe struck to level the game at 1-1.

With the draw, RS Berkane have been crowned Champions of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup on the back of a 3-1 aggregate win.

CHAMPIONS. HISTORY. RS BERKANE! 🏆 A historic moment for the Moroccans, winning the 2024/25 #TotalEnergiesCAFCC title! 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/MMiLhQhyM4 — TotalEnergies CAFCL & CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 25, 2025

RS Berkane now joins Tunisian side CS Sfaxien as the record winners of the Confederation Cup.

The two teams have each won the competition three times.