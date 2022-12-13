Moroccan star Sofiane Amrabat offered to European clubs by his brother after World Cup heroics

Moroccan midfielder Sofiane Amrabat has been offered to PSG and Liverpool by his brother Noureddine.

The Fiorentina midfielder is among the outstanding players in the Moroccan team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions became the first African country to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup after beating Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Amrabat has been key for Walid Rekragui side in their historic run and has attracted attention from some European clubs as confirmed by his agent.

Noureddine in an interview with L'Equip urged PSG president Nasser Al-Khulaifi to sign his brother.

"Nasser Al-Khulaifi, if you read my statements, he signed a contract with my brother."

It is important to note that Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, recently spoke with Amrabat's representatives.

The two sides are actually preparing another meeting for after the Qatar World Cup concludes.