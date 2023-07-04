Morocco advance to U-23 AFCON final, set to face defending champions Egypt

Morocco secured their place in the final of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of Mali after a thrilling and closely contested semi-final match on Tuesday evening.

The host nation faced a resilient Mali side, with both teams giving their all in a nerve-wracking encounter that ended in a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes of play.

Morocco took the lead on two occasions during the pulsating clash, but Mali showed great determination and fought back each time to level the score.

The contest had to be decided through a penalty shootout, Morocco held their nerve and successfully converted four of their kicks, while Mali managed to score only two out of their four attempts. This result ensured that the host nation advanced to the final, where they will face defending champions Egypt on Saturday.

Notably, both Morocco and Egypt, as finalists, have also secured their qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, adding further significance to the upcoming final.

Meanwhile, Mali and Guinea will battle it out for the bronze medal in a match scheduled for Friday. The winner of the bronze medal match will also earn a spot in the Olympic Games, while the losing team will still have a chance to qualify through an intercontinental playoff.