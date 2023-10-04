Morocco become second African country to host World Cup as they co-host 2030 edition with Portugal and Spain

2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco have been announced as co-hosts alongside Portugal and Spain for the 2030 edition of the global showpiece.

The three nations successfully secured the rights to host the global showpiece, defeating competing bids from South American countries Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

Notably, the South American trio had hoped to commemorate the tournament's centenary, as it was first held in Uruguay in 1930, where the host nation emerged as the inaugural champions.

FIFA have taken an intriguing step for the 2030 edition by announcing that Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina will each play their first matches in the group stage on their home soil. This decision marks a historic moment, making it the first World Cup hosted across three different continents.

Morocco can now breathe a sigh of relief as they have successfully secured the hosting rights after multiple unsuccessful attempts in the past.

This achievement marks Morocco as the second African nation to host the competition, following South Africa's hosting in 2010, which was an exhilarating tournament.

During the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Ghana made history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.

This remarkable feat placed them among only three African teams, alongside Cameroon and Senegal at the time, to achieve such success on the World Cup stage.