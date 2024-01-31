Morocco captain Romain Saiss slams referee decisions following AFCON 2023 exit

Captain Romain SaÃ¯ss expressed dissatisfaction with Sudanese referee Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail's performance after Morocco's elimination by South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16.

Despite being considered strong contenders, the Atlas Lions suffered a 2-0 defeat, with SaÃ¯ss questioning the referee's decision to disallow Abde Ezzalzouli's first-half goal.

"I want to understand why the goal we scored in the 30th minute of the first half was ruled out; there was no offside," SaÃ¯ss said in an interview with beIN Sports.

"The referee raises the flag, and then they come before the tournaments and talk about refereeing and give us details. But honestly, at some point, we should stop taking people for granted. We see many things change; sometimes they let the play go on, and sometimes they consider it a foul."

SaÃ¯ss also felt that his team created enough chances to win the match, but were unable to capitalize on them. "Secondly, I think there were opportunities for us to win, not just the penalty. There were chances in front of the goal and set pieces. We were not effective enough."

Regarding South Africa's second goal, which came in added time, SaÃ¯ss found it amusing. "We were punished afterwards, and South Africa's second goal is funny to me because we tried to find the equalizer and pushed forward. In any case, it seems that there is room for improvement in this team; we must continue working."

Overall, SaÃ¯ss believes that the refereeing decisions had a significant impact on the outcome of the match, and hopes for consistency in the future.