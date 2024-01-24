Morocco coach Walid Regragui faces four-match suspension following DR Congo clash

The aftermath of the heated exchange between Morocco coach Walid Regragui and DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba during Sunday's game has resulted in a four-match suspension for the Moroccan coach, according to reports.

The suspension, issued by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), includes a suspended penalty of a two-match ban.

Although CAF has not yet released an official press release on the suspension, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRFM) has announced its intention to appeal the decision, labeling it as "unjust."

In a statement, the FRMF expressed, "The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has decided to appeal the decision, considering it to be unjust. The facts have shown that Mr. Walid Regragui did not engage in any behavior that goes against the spirit of sportsmanship."

The heated exchange occurred when Regragui approached Mbemba to shake hands after their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game. The Moroccan coach, denying claims of racism, stated to L'Equipe, "I held his hand, and he started screaming, as is evident in pictures and the widely circulated videos."

Mbemba had earlier addressed the press, not delving into the details of his allegations but emphasising the seriousness of the situation. Regragui responded by expressing his disappointment at the dishonest claims and denying any use of racist language.

The controversy has taken a toll on Regragui, who revealed receiving death threats and highlighted the impact on his family.

Players from the DR Congo squad reportedly refuted rumours of racist remarks, describing the incident as a "simple post-match altercation," according to popular Spanish football outlet Foot Mercato.

As the appeal process unfolds, both teams are preparing for their third round of matches in the tournament on Tuesday night as Morocco face Zambia while DR Congo lock horns with Tanzania.