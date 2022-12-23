Morocco coach Walid Regragui makes AFCON prediction after World Cup success

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has set his sights on reaching the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals after making history at the World Cup in Qatar.

Regragui oversaw Morocco's incredible run in the recently concluded global tournament. They beat Belgium, Canada, Spain, and Portugal, to become the first African nation to reach the tournament's final four.

As a result, Morocco have surpassed Senegal as Africa's best team, moving to 11th in the world rankings. Regragui believes his team can go further, particularly on the continental stage, where the North Africans have not won the AFCON since 1976.

Morocco have not reached the tournament's semi-finals since 2004, and Regragui is determined to change that after recently stunning the world.

"We have to be at least in the AFCON semi-finals. If I don't go to the semi-finals, I'll leave on my own," Regragui said.