Morocco coach Walid Regragui takes a dig at people who want to rob him off his success

Morocco coach Walid Redragui has responded to critics for attributing his success with the national team to external factors.

Despite becoming the first man to lead an African team to the semi-finals of the World Cup, many claim Morocco have not played the best football and their approach has been negative.

But Regragui feels his team has been solid because of the system he has built. He also accused critics of wanting to rob him off his success.

"If I had lost in the first round, I would have been on my own, but now there are many people who want to seize this achievement," he told Al Botoula.

“I say thank you to the Football League, the players, and no one else. The fraudsters who say that we did this, I tell them that even I did nothing, I only gave the players that desire and enthusiasm," he added.

Morocco will face champions France in the semi-final on Wednesday and could be the first African team to reach the finals if they beat the European giants.